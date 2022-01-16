Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Badger Meter worth $27,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Badger Meter by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,594,000 after acquiring an additional 179,861 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after acquiring an additional 108,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Badger Meter by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 580,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after acquiring an additional 189,031 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

BMI opened at $95.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.12. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.73. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.29 and a 52 week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.