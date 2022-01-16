Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Encompass Health worth $26,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 932,445 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Encompass Health by 5,687.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after buying an additional 384,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after buying an additional 276,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,725,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHC stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

