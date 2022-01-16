Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Progyny were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Progyny by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,169,000 after acquiring an additional 388,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 147.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 16.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 406,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progyny by 187.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $387,511.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,074,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,421 shares of company stock valued at $19,286,162. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

