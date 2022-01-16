Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Short Interest Up 66.4% in December

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the December 15th total of 685,100 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of Project Angel Parent stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Project Angel Parent has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Project Angel Parent will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

MLNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Project Angel Parent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.