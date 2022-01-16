Project Inverse (XIV) Market Cap Hits $800,578.95

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 66% higher against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $800,578.95 and approximately $239,180.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.53 or 0.07734334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,970.63 or 0.99728922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00070868 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008229 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 60,740,345 coins and its circulating supply is 39,677,541 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

