Prospector Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.4% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after purchasing an additional 35,017 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.28.

NYSE:PNC opened at $222.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.