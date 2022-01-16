Prospector Partners LLC Has $13.10 Million Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. First BanCorp. comprises about 1.7% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of First BanCorp. worth $13,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,222,000 after purchasing an additional 150,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First BanCorp. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,259,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,609,000 after purchasing an additional 120,843 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,042,000 after purchasing an additional 733,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 404.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $16.39 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

