PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Stake Cut by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of PS Business Parks worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in PS Business Parks by 3.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the third quarter worth $2,806,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in PS Business Parks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in PS Business Parks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSB opened at $174.65 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.20 and a one year high of $189.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.92 and its 200-day moving average is $166.02.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

