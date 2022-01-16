Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.26.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

PSTG stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

