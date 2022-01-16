Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Financial Analysis

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.5% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pyxis Tankers and Eneti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 1 1 0 2.50 Eneti 0 1 4 0 2.80

Eneti has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 144.14%. Given Eneti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eneti is more favorable than Pyxis Tankers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Eneti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $21.71 million 0.81 -$6.90 million ($0.33) -1.39 Eneti $163.73 million 0.53 -$671.98 million ($35.93) -0.21

Pyxis Tankers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eneti. Pyxis Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eneti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers -43.90% -20.86% -9.18% Eneti -226.28% 9.06% 4.54%

Summary

Eneti beats Pyxis Tankers on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc. is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

