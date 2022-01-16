Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Issued By Raymond James

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,733,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 39,399 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 130,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,022,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 384,271 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.