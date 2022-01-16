Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSM. Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.76.

NYSE:TSM opened at $140.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

