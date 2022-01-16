Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Pure Storage, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.26.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $27.59 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pure Storage by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.