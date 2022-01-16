Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

NYSE:AWI opened at $107.55 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,403 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.