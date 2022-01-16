Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.95. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

NYSE CUBI opened at $74.71 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

