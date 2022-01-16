Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.92.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $473.04 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,866.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

