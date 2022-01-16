Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Qurate Retail worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $14.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Several analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

