Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,414 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,435 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,414 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

