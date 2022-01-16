Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,707 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 65,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

NASDAQ INO opened at $4.75 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

