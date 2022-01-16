Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 32.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $524.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.45 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $635.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

