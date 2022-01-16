Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.42 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,828 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $288.28 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

