Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 402 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223,354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,038,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $162.80 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.65 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.61 and a 200 day moving average of $149.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

