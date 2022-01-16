Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,065 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Ross Stores by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.56 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.47 and a 200-day moving average of $115.32.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.