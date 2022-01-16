Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,065 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 35.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 106,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 218,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,818,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,975,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $215,042,000 after acquiring an additional 97,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.56 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.47 and a 200-day moving average of $115.32.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

