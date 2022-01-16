Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ambarella by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Ambarella by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA opened at $155.82 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -187.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.84 and a 200-day moving average of $151.40.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

