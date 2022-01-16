Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 424,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,840 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 542,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 591.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 237,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $136,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

