Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 36,887 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,887 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 25,025 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,677,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNFP opened at $110.41 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.92 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

