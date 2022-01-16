Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 48,431 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911,201 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 48,431 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Gevo worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEVO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

