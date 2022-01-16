Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Update

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSE RNGR traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,511. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $188.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.
Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.
Ranger Energy Services Company Profile
Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.
Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.