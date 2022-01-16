Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Update

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE RNGR traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,511. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $188.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

