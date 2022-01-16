Raymond James & Associates Has $1.77 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.66% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 77,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $59.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.