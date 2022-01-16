Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Donnelley Financial Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after acquiring an additional 133,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,873,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after buying an additional 57,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after buying an additional 92,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.30 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $808,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $904,823.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

