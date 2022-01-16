Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,376 Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 83,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period.

NYSE:MUI opened at $14.67 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

