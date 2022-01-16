Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PXF stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.83. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

