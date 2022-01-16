Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $727,000 Position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.80% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIZ opened at $34.28 on Friday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th.

