Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAF. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

FAF stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.