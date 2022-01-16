Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,347 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of PML opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

