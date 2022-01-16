Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 939 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

