Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1,614.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,600 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $20,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,513,000 after buying an additional 115,955 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $108.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

