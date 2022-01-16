RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of RMAX opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $585.02 million, a PE ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 1.47. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 39.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 105.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 72,598 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

