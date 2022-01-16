Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Cut to GBX 801

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 809 ($10.98) to GBX 801 ($10.87) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s previous close.

RDW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.22) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.22) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($13.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.81) to GBX 890 ($12.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 814.73 ($11.06).

Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 637 ($8.65) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 668.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 662.98. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 511 ($6.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.60 ($10.09). The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.62.

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 1,104 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.66) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,560.91).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

