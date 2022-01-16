Reef Price Hits $0.0143 (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $250.33 million and approximately $41.76 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.35 or 0.00344190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00060270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 16,112,552,172 coins and its circulating supply is 17,530,705,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

