Refinable Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Refinable has a total market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $697,509.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00072786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.23 or 0.07764198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00071372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,138.66 or 1.00034174 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008252 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

