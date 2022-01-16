Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $713.80.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $615.24. The company had a trading volume of 791,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

