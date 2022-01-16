Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $713.80.
REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company.
Shares of REGN stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $615.24. The company had a trading volume of 791,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.68.
In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
