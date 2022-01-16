Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,579 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $310.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.98 and a 200 day moving average of $308.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $212.03 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

