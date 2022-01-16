Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RLAY. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,101 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,768,000 after purchasing an additional 812,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,096,000 after purchasing an additional 242,361 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,668,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,670,000 after purchasing an additional 293,516 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.