Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $26.15 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLXXF opened at $30.03 on Friday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

