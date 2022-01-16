renBTC Reaches Market Cap of $757.64 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $757.64 million and $1.65 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $42,538.51 or 0.99882820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00058530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007438 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 17,811 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

