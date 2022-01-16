Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RNSHF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renishaw from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renishaw from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $4,695.00 price objective on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Renishaw from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and set a $4,399.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renishaw presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,060.67.

OTCMKTS:RNSHF opened at $76.88 on Thursday. Renishaw has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.44.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

