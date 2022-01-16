Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Repay were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Repay by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Repay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of RPAY opened at $17.13 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $26.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

