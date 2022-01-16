Research Analysts Set Expectations for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the year.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRAX. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $59.48.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.